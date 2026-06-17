One Dead After Private Jet Crashes on Texas Highway

Several people stepped in to help after a private jet crashed and burst into flames after crashing onto a highway in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday night.

Videos from the scene showed the aircraft badly damaged, lying on its side and split apart as thick smoke and flames poured from the wreckage.

Despite the danger, a group of people ran toward the burning plane.

Video footage showed two individuals carrying tools, including a sledgehammer and a shovel, which they used to break through part of the aircraft.

With that, several passengers were able to get out of the jet. Other video clips released by police showed firefighters putting out the blaze while the wreckage remained scattered across the highway.

The rescue also proved to be difficult as thick smoke repeatedly drove officers away from the wreckage.

One witness, Zayra Garza, who recorded one of the videos, said the scene was surreal and unlike anything she had ever witnessed. Her biggest concern was the fire, as it could cause the aircraft to explode at any moment.

Authorities later confirmed that one of the six people aboard did not survive.

Investigators later identified the victim as Josh Baer, founder of Austin-based venture capital firm Capital Factory.

The confirmation came after Texas Senator Ted Cruz paid tribute to Baer on social media, describing him as an influential figure in the worlds of innovation.

Capital Factory also released a statement expressing grief over the loss and praising Baer’s leadership and lasting impact on the organization.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft involved was a Cessna 680A business jet. It had departed from San José del Cabo, Mexico, and was heading to Austin when it crashed just south of Laredo around 10 p.m.

Federal investigators are now trying to determine what went wrong. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation, with the NTSB leading the effort.

Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño urged people not to jump to conclusions while investigators continue to gather evidence.

He said aviation accidents can take time to fully understand and stressed the importance of allowing the process to unfold.

Treviño also praised local police, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel who responded to the crash.

He said their quick actions helped contain the fire, secure the area and protect nearby residents.

During a news briefing, the mayor described it as remarkable that the accident did not result in far more casualties.

Investigators said the plane struck a vehicle traveling on the highway during the crash. Five first responders were also treated for smoke inhalation after working at the scene.

The crash occurred on Loop 20, forcing authorities to close the roadway in both directions.

Officials warned that the highway would remain shut down for an extended period while crews continue to remove debris from the site.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash. However, authorities said the plane was reportedly having mechanical problems shortly before it went down.

The FBI is assisting at the scene alongside other federal agencies. Investigators are also asking anyone with video footage, including dashcam recordings, to share it with authorities.