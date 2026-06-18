Teen Dies After Being Thrown From Horse-Drawn Carriage In New York City

An 18-year-old who was thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City’s Central Park on Wednesday has died, police said.

The teen was riding in the carriage with four other passengers when the horse suddenly ran off shortly before 3 p.m.

According to authorities, at least two people were thrown from the carriage as it sped through the park.

The teenager was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. The other passengers did not require medical attention.

According to a representative from the union that represents carriage drivers and workers, the driver had briefly stepped away from the carriage to help take a photo for the passengers, which is against the rules.

The horse involved had only been working in the park for about six weeks.

Union official Alexander Kemp said he wants a thorough investigation into what happened.

He also said safety has become a bigger concern in Central Park, with horse-drawn carriages sharing the roads with e-bikes, delivery vehicles and pedicabs.

Video footage of the incident that have since been shared online, shows the horse racing through the park while passengers try to escape the moving carriage.

Another clip showed the carriage overturning after striking part of another carriage along one of the park’s crowded roadways.

The incident has once again put Central Park’s iconic horse-drawn carriage rides – which have been part of the park for more than 150 years – in the spotlight.

Supporters say they are a beloved New York tradition that attracts tourists and supports local jobs.

Critics, on the other hand, say the rides can be dangerous for both horses and people and believe it’s time for the industry to come to an end.

The tragedy comes just days after another horse-related incident in the park involving the collapse and death of a carriage horse.

Following the latest accident, the Central Park Conservancy renewed its call to end horse-drawn carriage rides in the park.

The organization said the death of a young visitor should prompt city leaders to reconsider whether the industry still belongs in one of the country’s busiest public spaces.

Spanning nearly 850 acres, Central Park welcomes millions of visitors every year and remains one of New York City’s most popular attractions.