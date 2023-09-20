One Dead, Two Injured in Apparent Random Attack in Denver City

An Uber driver was killed and two others were injured in what police described as a random attack in Denver City’s Park West neighborhood.

The incident took place late Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to the Denver Police Department, Michael Jackson fired a number of shots at an Uber driver just as he was finishing a ride near N. Williams St., and E. 17th Ave. The shots ultimately caused the vehicle to crash into a nearby tree.

The driver and passengers were immediately taken to the hospital for medical care, however, the driver ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the passenger was not clear.

A security guard, who witnessed the incident, tried to intervene but was also shot at by Jackson. The guard, who remains unidentified, was shot in the abdominal area and is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

According to the arrest documents, Jackson had made threats about killing the security guard’s partner, who was also in the car, unless he got out. The guard later told police that it was his first day on the job for the security company and that his trainer had been in the vehicle with him when the attack occurred.

The shooter reportedly forced the security guard out of the car and drove away. The security company was immediately notified by a DPD officer, who was able to get the stolen vehicle’s GPS location.

Police eventually found and arrested the suspect, who was driving the stolen car, near E. Colfax Ave. and Lincoln St. in downtown Denver. His identity was confirmed using the security guard’s dashcam footage, which showed the minutes leading up to him shooting the security guard.

Two guns were found in the vehicle, one of which was allegedly stolen from the security guard after he was shot.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, none of the victims involved in the attack knew each other. A spokesperson for the Denver police department said in a news release Tuesday that “it appears to be a random attack”

Jackson is currently in custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and felony menacing. His bond was set at $5 million cash only at a court hearing on Wednesday. He is scheduled for another court appearance on September 22, during which the Attorney’s Office will determine what charges he will face.

Rapid Response from the City

Steve Irvine, who lives in the Park West neighborhood, said he was startled when he heard the shots on Monday night. He also heard the sound of people running.

Irvine, who has lived in the area for more than two decades, said he’s felt safe for the most part. He also emphasized that police got to the scene very quickly.

Shooter Has a Criminal Record

According to court documents, Jackson was arrested by police last month on charges of domestic violence and was ordered to relinquish his guns. He was later released on the condition that he wear a GPS monitor.

In February, he was also charged after attacking law enforcement. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on September 25.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his official cause of death is determined and his family has been notified.