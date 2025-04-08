Ontario Measles Outbreak Raises Alarm in New York

The measles outbreak in Ontario has grown to the point where New York health officials have issued a travel advisory for the province, urging residents to get vaccinated before visiting.

The advisory from the New York State Department of Health posted on April 2nd warns that “measles is only a car ride away.”

The advisory also lists several other countries with high numbers of measles cases, including India, Thailand, Yemen, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan.

The advisory also emphasizes that measles is an extremely contagious virus—about 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed will become infected. This explains why the virus can spread across borders so easily.

According to the advisory, the current measles outbreak in Canada includes more than 600 cases, with the majority occurring in Ontario.

As of April 2nd, Public Health Ontario has reported 655 confirmed and probable cases, including 560 confirmed infections.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist, noted that most of the recent cases are concentrated in southwestern Ontario. However, he warned that measles can spread quickly as people travel between regions and countries.

Dr. Bogoch added that measles cases haven’t reached this level in nearly a decade and it’s still early in the year.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is urging residents to get vaccinated, stressing that children who receive the full recommended doses are nearly 100 percent protected against the virus.

New York Officials Informs Public

In a recent travel advisory, New York health officials urged residents to ensure they’re fully vaccinated against measles before traveling to other parts of the U.S. or countries experiencing active outbreaks.

The advisory warns that unvaccinated individuals are at high risk of contracting the virus while traveling and could unknowingly spread it to others upon returning home.

Hannah Busman, Director of Public Health, emphasized the importance of keeping the public informed about active outbreaks before they travel to other regions.

While most people recover from measles, it’s a serious illness that can lead to complications beyond a rash, including pneumonia, hospitalization, and in some cases, death.

According to a news release issued on April 2nd, the number of confirmed measles cases in the U.S. so far this year has already surpassed the total reported in 2024.

As of March 26th, there have been 483 confirmed cases nationwide, with the majority occurring in Texas and New Mexico.

In recent years, vaccine misinformation has lead to a decline in vaccination rates. Not only that but the COVID-19 pandemic also caused many people to fall behind on their routine immunizations.

Given how serious measles can be, health officials strongly encourage everyone to get the MMR vaccine, which is up to 99 percent effective at preventing disease with two doses.