Oscar the Dog, Found Injured in Garbage Can, Recovers After Surgeries

Oscar, a miniature poodle, was discovered last week inside a garbage can at Vancouver’s Pacific Spirit Park, suffering from multiple injuries that required surgery.

On April 3, Terry Sparrow and his fiancee were walking through the park when they spotted the small dog. Sparrow had gone to the trash can to spit out his gum when he saw the pup lying amongst the garbage. It was obvious that someone had thrown him away.

He was immediately taken into the care of SNAPPs, a First Nation-led charity that provides emergency care for animals in need.

Oscar was later transferred to Canada West Vets, where he was diagnosed with several fractures, a dislocated hip, and neurological damage.

The animal rescue group also launched a fundraising campaign, which raised over $7,000 from around the world.

However, the cost of Oscar’s surgeries and medical care at the critical care hospital was expected to be nearly triple the amount raised. Despite this, the specialists at Canada West Vets went ahead with the procedures and cared for the little pup as he began his recovery.

Ongoing medical expenses will be covered by Canada West Vets and the Jesse + Bandit Animal Care Fund, a charity that helps provide life-saving care for animals who might otherwise face euthanasia.

Laurie Schildt, who has taken time off work to care for Oscar around the clock since the incident, shared an update on his Facebook page. She said Oscar underwent surgery on Wednesday for his rear left leg and front left leg, where surgeons inserted a plate to support a broken bone.

She also mentioned that his hip remains displaced on one side and will require another surgery.

Schildt described Oscar as “a tough little cookie,” adding that he’s shown incredible resilience despite everything he’s endured.

Unfortunately, there are still no leads as to what happened to Oscar. But Schildt remains hopeful that someone with information will come forward to the police.

Dr. Michael King, one of the veterinary specialists who treated Oscar at Canada West, said the pup had several rib fractures that will take weeks to heal.

He believes Oscar’s hip injury likely occurred months, or even years—ago, while the rib and elbow fractures appear to have happened around the time he was found.

According to King, injuries like Oscar’s, particularly the elbow fracture and hip displacement, aren’t uncommon and can result from a variety of causes. While the circumstances surrounding the small dog are heartbreaking, King believes Oscar has a strong chance of making a full recovery.