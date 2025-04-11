Eric Dane, Star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Diagnosed With ALS

Eric Dane, the actor best known for playing Mark Sloan aka “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy, has been diagnosed with ALS.

In an interview with People magazine, the 52-year-old revealed his diagnosis and shared that he plans to keep working as he faces “this next chapter.” Dane said he feels “fortunate to be able to continue working” on the hit TV show Euphoria.

He also asked for privacy for his family during this time.

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, known for her roles in Earth 2, Wasteland, Vanished, and CSI: Miami. The couple has two teen daughters: Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

In the HBO series Euphoria, Dane stars as Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father who has a hidden past and dangerous double life.

What Is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

The disease typically begins with symptoms like muscle weakness in the limbs, twitching, slurred speech, or difficulty swallowing, which tend to worsen over time.

Other signs include trouble walking, frequent tripping or falling, muscle cramps, and changes in behavior or personality.

As ALS advances, it gradually breaks down the nerve connections needed for speaking, chewing, swallowing, walking, and eventually breathing.

Depending on the severity, some people may need to wear a mask ventilator at night to help them breathe. Others may opt for a trachestomy, where surgeons create a hole in the neck.

In its early stages, ALS usually doesn’t cause pain, and it does not impact the senses, meaning individuals can still see, hear, smell, taste, and feel.

While about 10% of ALS cases are inherited, the cause of most cases remains unknown.

However, researchers have identified several risk factors, including age (ALS is most commonly diagnosed in individuals between 60 and the mid-80s) and sex, with men slightly more likely to develop the disease than women before the age of 65.

Environmental factors may also play a role. For example, exposure to toxins, cigarette smoking, and military service have all been associated with a higher risk of developing ALS.

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for ALS. However, there are medications that can help slow the progression of the disease and prevent complications. Physical therapy can also help individuals stay independent by helping to manage muscle weakness and mobility challenges.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, many people live between three to five years after receiving their diagnosis. However, some people can live for decades with ALS.