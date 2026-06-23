Record-Breaking Heatwave in France Claims At Least 18 Lives

An intense heatwave continued to bake parts of Europe on Monday, leading to at least 18 deaths in France.

Among the victims were two young children, ages 2 and 4, who were found unresponsive inside a parked car outside their home.

The soaring temperatures has also disrupted daily life across the region.

In France, some schools shortened classes or closed altogether to protect students and staff from the dangerous heat.

Several French cities saw temperatures climb to record-breaking levels.

Bordeaux reached 41.9 C, surpassing the record set less than a year ago. Meanwhile, Poitiers reached 41.2 C, breaking a temperature record that had been in place since 1947.

Paris was also expected to experience its hottest June temperature ever recorded.

Spain faced similar conditions.

San Sebastian, a city better known for its mild climate, was forecast to approach 40 C, more than twice its typical temperature for late June.

Climate data showed Europe was experiencing some of the most unusual heat conditions anywhere in the world.

Scientists say the continent is warming faster than any other major region.

A recent report from the World Meteorological Organization found that Europe’s temperature is rising at more than twice the global average rate.

The heat has also taken a heavy toll on vulnerable groups.

In Bordeaux, three elderly residents died over the weekend from health complications linked to the extreme temperatures.

Authorities also warned people to be careful around water after 13 people died from drowning while trying to cool off in the water.

According to meteorologists, the heatwave is being driven by a weather system that traps hot air over central Europe, while cooler air stays on either side.

The formation gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter Omega on weather maps.

In Britain, forecasters warned that temperatures could exceed 39 C during a four-day heatwave.

If that happens, the country would break its long-standing June temperature record, which dates back to 1957.

The warning comes only weeks after the UK recorded its hottest May temperature on record.

Across Spain, temperatures have been running well above seasonal averages, with some northern areas seeing readings more than 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

Italy also remained under intense heat, with red alerts issued for 12 cities. In Turin, utility crews increased staffing and brought in additional generators as the power grid struggled to cope with increased electricity demand.

The extreme heat hasn’t just been hard on people; it’s been taking a toll on wildlife too.

Birds that build their nests under rooftops have been especially affected, as temperatures in those spaces can become dangerously hot.