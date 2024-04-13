Six People Killed in Stabbing in Sydney Shopping Center

Six people were fatally stabbed at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center, one of the busiest malls in Sydney.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man was shot dead by a nearby police inspector when he tried to attack her with a knife.

Five of the people who were stabbed, including one man and four women, died at the scene. Another woman passed away from her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Eight other people were injured in the attack, including a nine-month-old infant, who remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery. Others were transported to Royal North Shore Hospital, St. Vincent’s Hospital, and Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where they received medical treatment.

As the stabbing unfolded, shoppers ran inside stores for safety, while others fled the building. A few others tried to confront the man who was wielding a knife.

One witness, who was shopping inside a shop when the gunfire broke out, said he and a few others initially didn’t know what to do but eventually hid in a locked room at the back.

Another witness, who was shopping at a beauty store with her daughters when the shots rang out, said everyone got sent to a storage room at the back within a matter of seconds, with many crying and screaming.

According to Anthony Cooke, the New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner, the man acted alone and there was no continued threat.

A police commissioner said the man is known to police, however, they have not yet released his identity. The motive of the attack is also unclear, however, they do not believe it was an act of terrorism.

Officials said the suspect was at the shopping mall at approximately 3 p.m., after which he left, and returned to the shopping center 20 minutes later with a knife.

A senior police officer, who had tracked the man and was nearby, later approached him and shot him dead after he tried to attack her with a knife. She is currently ‘doing well under the circumstances’, according to Commissioner Webb, and will be interviewed on Sunday.

Penny Sharpe, the acting NSW Premier, described the attack as ‘distressing and horrific’, especially since it happened on the first day of school vacation.

She thanked those who risked their lives to confront the suspect and those who helped others at the scene, including the senior police officer who successfully stopped the gunman.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also praised the police officer’s bravery and described her as a hero.

Federal Police Responded to the Stabbing

Officials have confirmed that the shopping center will remain closed on Sunday.

After receiving calls about the shooting, numerous emergency vehicles arrived at the scene. Armed police were also present and could be seen searching the car park on the rooftop.

The Australian Federal Police also deployed officials to the crime scene to support NSW police.