United Flight Diverted After Passenger Tries to Breach Cockpit Multiple Times

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Minneapolis had to make an unexpected stop in Madison, Wisconsin, due to an “unruly” passenger who posed security concerns.

According to officials, the situation escalated while the plane was in the air, with the man repeatedly trying to reach the cockpit, prompting the crew to divert the flight.

Fortunately, a group of police officers happened to be on the flight and stepped in to help.

By the time the plane landed, the passenger had been seated and was being closely monitored by officers.

According to one passenger, there was some sort of incident involving a man and a flight attendant; other people eventually stepped in and guided the man back to his seat.

Not long afterward, the plane turned around and headed for Madison instead of continuing to Minneapolis.

Once on the ground, local police boarded the aircraft, removed the passenger, and took him into custody. The FBI and other law enforcement officials also arrived at the scene.

So far, authorities have not released the man’s identity, nor have they explained whether any charges have been filed.

The FBI confirmed they are currently investigating the incident, though they have not provided any additional details.

Some passengers said there were signs of trouble even before takeoff.

During taxiing at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, the man reportedly stood up multiple times and had to be told repeatedly to sit down.

At one point, crew members looked for someone who could speak Russian to help communicate with him.

After that, he eventually returned to his seat and the flight departed.

At the time, the Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and six crew members. United said the aircraft landed safely in Madison.

Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident.

The other passengers were able to resume their flight after security checks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is reviewing the incident as part of its standard process for passenger disturbances.

The agency noted that airlines have already reported hundreds of unruly passenger incidents this year and warned that passengers who interfere with flight crews can face significant penalties – as much as $43,658 for each violation.