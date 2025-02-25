Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing 6-Year-Old Boy

A 19-year-old woman is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing a six-year-old boy in Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

The boy, who is still in the hospital, was found with stab wounds around 1:20 p.m. near Scotia Square Mall, an area with bus shelters. Official are asking anyone who may have video footage from the time of the stabbing to contact them directly.

The president of Amalgamated Transit Union, Patricio Garcia, described the incident as “concerning” as it occurred in the middle of the day. He also said the stabbing was witnessed by a bus driver.

Garcia also noted that Scotia Square, where the stabbing took place, does not have a security guard or supervisor on-site. Other busy terminals, on the other hand, have security personnel at night, which has helped reduce the likelihood of violent incidents.

The boy was rushed to the IWK Health Centre by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

During a news conference on Monday, Const. Martin Cromwell called the attack “an extremely tragic incident.”

Cromwell confirmed that the boy, whose name is protected under a publication ban, was stabbed with a knife. He added that the investigation is still in its early stages, and it’s too soon to determine what may have led to the attack. However, there is no evidence to suggest it was racially motivated.

The attacker, Elliott Chorny, was arrested by police just minutes after the stabbing. Along with attempted murder, she has also been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon.

A police spokesperson credited one of the boy’s parents with helping to keep the suspect at the scene and ensuring the child received immediate medical attention.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston posted on social media, expressing his condolences to the family of the victim.

On Monday, Chorny appeared in Halifax provincial court, escorted by officials. She remains in custody and is set to return to court on March 13.

The 19-year-old is also facing an assault charge related to a separate incident on January 27. A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health later confirmed that Chorny was involved in an incident at the QEII hospital last month.

Chorny’s Mother Speak Out

Chorny’s mother, Andrea Hancock, shared on social media that her daughter is “severely unwell.” She explained that she and her husband had been trying to get Chorny the help she needed for years, reaching out to child protective services, doctors, and police multiple times.

In her post, Hancock said she had repeatedly warned others that her daughter was a danger without medication and feared that something tragic would eventually happen.

She also revealed that Chorny was homeless at the time of the incident and was not living at home due to concerns for the safety of her other child.