A persistent listeria outbreak linked to frozen nutritional shakes has sickened 38 people, resulting in 12 deaths, according to an update from federal and state health officials.

The infections, reported across 21 states, were traced to supplemental shakes produced by Prairie Farms Dairy at a facility in Indiana. The products have since been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration said swabs taken from the Fort Wayne processing facility tested positive for listeria. The investigation remains ongoing.

The outbreak was previously investigated in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Each time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that those infected were primarily residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities but were unable to link the illnesses to a specific food source until now.

In October 2024, the CDC reopened its investigation after six new cases were reported.

Earlier this month, officials identified a specific product of interest after testing confirmed the presence of the listeria strain in samples from Prairie Farms.

So far, listeria cases linked to the recalled shakes have been confirmed in 21 states, including California, Alabama, Florida, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Washington, Texas, and West Virginia.

The outbreak, which dates back to 2018, has been ongoing for years. Since 2024 alone, 20 cases have been confirmed.

Of the 38 people infected, 37 required hospitalization. As of Monday, the outbreak has led to 12 deaths.

The CDC reported that most of those affected were either living in long-term care facilities or had been hospitalized before becoming infected.

As of 2025, the death toll linked to the recalled frozen shakes has surpassed that of the 2024 listeria outbreak tied to Boar’s Head deli meats, which resulted in 10 deaths.

About Listeria Infections

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections, particularly in seniors and individuals with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also at higher risk of severe illness.

Infections are typically linked to consuming unpasteurized dairy products or improperly processed deli meats.

Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, diarrhea, and nausea. Depending on the contaminated food, symptoms may appear within a few days or take up to 30 days to develop.

In severe cases, listeria infections can lead to a stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, headaches, and convulsions. For pregnant women, the infection can also result in miscarriages or stillbirths.

On Feb. 22, Fresno issued a recall for four-ounce Sysco Imperial and Lyons Ready Care Supplemental Shakes, which had been distributed to numerous nursing homes nationwide. The recalled frozen shakes, available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry banana, and strawberry flavors, had expiration dates ranging from Feb. 21, 2025, to Feb. 21, 2026.

California-based food manufacturer Lyons Magnus is urging consumers who have the recalled shakes to “quarantine” the product.