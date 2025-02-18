Woman Loses Both Hands After Trying to Take a Picture With a Shark

A Canadian woman was seriously injured after being bitten by a shark at Grace Bay Beach.

According to a press release from the Department of Environment and Coastal Resources, the 55-year-old tourist—whose identity has not been disclosed—was attempting to interact with the shark in shallow water to take pictures when the attack occurred.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother-in-law launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her and her husband. As of Tuesday, the page has raised more than $29,000 of its goal of $35,000.

On the fundraising page, he described how what was meant to be a relaxing vacation turned into “a nightmare.”

He explained that the couple was standing in hip-deep, crystal-clear water when a large bull shark approached his sister-in-law. After circling her a few times, the shark suddenly bit her thigh. Though it initially swam away, it soon returned and attacked her hands as she raised them in an attempt to protect herself.

The attack resulted in the loss of both her hands—one severed at the wrist and the other at mid-forearm.

Her husband immediately rushed to fight off the shark, keeping it away from her until she could get out of the water. Once she reached the shore, she collapsed.

The attack happened on Friday, February 7, at Blue Hills, Providenciales. The woman was taken to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she was stabilized before being transferred off the island for further treatment. She was later flown back to Canada by air ambulance for additional surgery.

Folowing the attack, government officials temporarily closed the beach. It remained closed until Sunday, when authorities determined that the shark—believed to be about six feet long—had moved into deeper waters.

While officials did not share further details about the woman’s interaction with the shark, they issued a warning to swimmers, urging them to stay aware of their surroundings and respect marine life.

Shark attacks in the Turks and Caicos Islands are rare, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Last summer, 27-year-old Lucas Arsenault was snorkeling off a boat when he was attacked by a large shark. Fortunately, the professional kitesurfer managed to escape.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate his leg above the knee.

Arsenault later described the attack as so brutal that he could “hear his skin ripping” and “bones shattering.”

After a long rehabilitation process, he has been fitted with a prosthetic leg and is now back on his kiteboard.