10-Year-Old Boy Wakes Up to Find His Entire Family Is Dead

A 10-year-old boy woke up in the middle of the night and found his entire family dead on April 22.

While the boy slept through the murders, he told authorities he had heard the fire alarm go off sometime during the night.

As soon as he discovered what had happened, he dialed 911 and reported that everyone in his family – including his parents and three parents – was dead.

According to Oklahoma City Police, 42-year-old Jonathan Candy had murdered his wife, 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, after getting into an altercation. Jonathan then went through the hot, killing and shooting his children.

The father then turned the gun on himself.

The decreased children were later identified as 12-year-old Lucas Candy, 14-year-old Ethan Candy, and 18-year-old Dylan Candy. In a press conference, Sergeant Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said their bodies were found in different areas inside the Yukon home.

He also confirmed that the 10-year-old boy, the sole survivor of the mass murders, had slept through the killings.

He told officials he had no idea what happened but recalled hearing the fire alarm going off sometime during the night. He also reported seeing a gun on top of his father, who had died by suicide.

Currently, the motive of the killings remains unclear. Family and friends are also surprised at the tragic incident.

According to relatives of the family, Jonathan had a ‘goofy attitude’ that always made people laugh and smile. They also described his wife and children as ‘his entire life’.

T.J. Armstrong, who coached Ethan’s baseball games, said the family was your average ‘American family’ and would have never guessed that something like this could happen.

The family doesn’t have any history of domestic abuse either, according to police, though they are continuing their investigation.

Brent Remerowski, the surviving child’s uncle, has since set up a GoFundMe campaign for the 10-year-old boy. Within two days, it had already raised over $30,000, which they will be putting in a trust for the boy, with his sister-in-law as legal guardian and trustee.

In an update posted on the GoFundMe page, the uncle said many people from their family as well as the community have come together to help the child following the tragic incident, and thanked everyone for their support.

The boy is currently staying with a relative. Police is urging anyone with information related to the case to call the Homicide Tip Line.

Couple Had Appeared on TV Two Years Before the Murder-Suicide

In November 2022, Jonathan and Lindsay appeared in an episode of Discover Oklahoma, where they were interviewed about a bakery and deli.

In it, Jonathan told the interviewer that he went to the eatery twice a week for their breakfast burritos, which he described as one of the best things you can eat in the area. His wife also agreed, saying that she loved the carrot cake and cannoli.