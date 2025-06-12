241 Dead After Air India Flight Crashes Minutes After Takeoff

An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport crashed less than a minute after taking off in Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 passengers and crew members.

Miraculously, one passenger had survived.

More than 200 bodies have been recovered from the scene so far, but it’s still unclear how many were passengers on the flight and how many were people on the ground.

How It Unfolded

Air India Flight AI171 departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 1:40 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive at London Gatwick Airport at 10:55 p.m.

Flight tracking data shows that the plane’s signal disappeared less than a minute after takeoff, with the last reading placing it at a low altitude of just 625 feet.

According to India’s aviation regulator, the pilots issued a mayday call to air traffic control but the latter did not receive a response afterwards.

The aircraft ultimately crashed into the streets of Meghani Nagar, a residential neighborhood in eastern Ahmedabad. It struck a hostel being used to house doctors working at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Civil Hospital and Medical College.

A photo from the scene shows plates of food left untouched on tables, with a large hole in one wall where the plane made impact.

One woman who was inside at the time said she and her son were forced to jump from the hostel’s second floor to escape.

Video footage shared online shows thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Emergency services quickly responded, working to extinguish the fires and recover bodies from the wreckage.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, later confirmed that “[they] have lost many people.”

In an official statement, the airline confirmed that 241 passengers and crew members on board were killed. A British man was the sole survivor and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

While not yet officially confirmed, police chief G.S. Malik said there is a strong possibility that some local residents on the ground also lost their lives in the crash.

Who Was On Board the Flight?

Air India confirmed that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which has a capacity of 256 seats, was carrying 242 people, including both passengers and crew.

The sole survivor was later identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British resident who had been seated in 11A. Speaking to the media, he said he heard “a loud noise” about 30 seconds after takeoff, followed by the crash almost immediately afterwards.

His brother, Ajay, was also onboard the plane and likely did not survive.