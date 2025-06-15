Chinese Police Arrest Female Authors of ‘Boys’ Love’ Fiction

Police in China are conducting a major crackdown on female authors who write and share “boys’ love” (BL) romance fiction online, a genre that centers on romantic relationships between male characters.

Many of the writers being targeted had published their work on Haitang, a Taiwanese website well known for its BL content. If found guilty, these authors could face fines, detention, or even time behind bars.

Some of those caught up in the crackdown have shared their experiences on social media. One writer, who goes by Sijindejin, said she was summoned in May to report to a police station in Gansu province, over 620 miles away from her home in Chengdu village.

Having grown up poor, she said she booked the cheapest flight she could find to comply with the summons. Despite writing fiction for years, she had only earned about 4,000 yuan (roughly $850) and had no idea her work could be considered a criminal offense.

Another author who received a summoning notice was also shocked at the situation. She wrote on Weibo that she “never expected this day to come”.

Most BL writers in China are women, and many of those targeted are university students who often struggle to get legal representation.

According to three lawyers representing several authors, more than 100 individuals have been caught up in the crackdown. Radio Free Asia reports that police in Gansu province alone summoned nearly a dozen writers, some of whom were fined, charged, or detained. A number of them may face prison time.

While the exact reason behind the latest crackdown remains unclear, this isn’t the first time Chinese authorities have targeted writers of the “boys’ love” genre.

In 2024, police in Anhui province summoned several authors for allegedly creating and distributing obscene content. Some had their earnings confiscated, while others were convicted and sentenced to prison.

China last revised its laws on “digitally obscene” content in 2020. Under these regulations, producing, reproducing, or publishing obscene material that garners more than 5,000 views online is considered a criminal offence.

In 2018, Liu Yuanyuan, the author of the boys’ love novel Occupy, was fined and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Her book had earned more than 150,000 yuan (approximately $32,000) in profits.

Another BL writer, who goes by the name Elsa, criticized the crackdown, calling it ignorant and unreasonable to label all BL fiction as obscene. She questioned why works featuring same-sex relationships were being singled out, pointing out that homosexuality is not illegal in China.

Elsa stressed the importance of respecting differences, both in fiction and in real life.