Alaska Man Survives After 700-Pound Boulder Pins Him Face-Down in Creek

Kell Morris, an Alaska resident, survived a terrifying ordeal after being trapped face-down in an icy creek by a 700-pound boulder for three hours.

While he waited for help, his wife kept his head above the creek to prevent him from drowning.

The couple was stranded in a remote area inaccessible to all-terrain vehicles. Fortunately, a sled dog tourism company overheard the 911 dispatch call and offered to fly rescuers to the scene by helicopter.

Once the rescue team arrived at the scene, it took a large group of men and several inflatable air bags to lift the massive rock. During his rescue, Morris drifted in and out of consciousness.

Morris credits his survival to his wife’s quick thinking and the efforts of the rescuers.

Originally from Idaho, the couple moved to Seward, about 120 miles from Anchorage, last fall after his wife Jo Roop accepted a position with the local police department.

Wanting to avoid holiday crowds, the couple chose a secluded trail near Godwin Glacier for their hike. The path, actually a rocky creek situated behind a state prison, was lined with massive boulders.

Morris recalled seeing the potential danger as some of the rocks appeared to weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. They moved around them carefully until they reached a section they couldn’t cross safely.

While trying to turn back, the ground beneath Morris gave way. One entire side of the trail collapsed, sending him sliding down the embankment. Everything became a blur as he tumbled, until he landed face-down in the icy water.

At the same time, a massive boulder struck his back.

The way Morris landed in the water, boulders positioned between his legs and around his body absorbed much of the impact from the massive rock that struck his back. While this saved him from being crushed, the 700-pound boulder still pinned him down in the creek.

He also felt searing pain in one of his legs.

Morris remembers doubting whether he’d make it out alive.

For the next 30 minutes, Morris’s wife desperately tried to free him from under the boulder. When her efforts failed, she left the creek to look for a cell signal.

Fortunately, she only had to walk a few hundred yards before getting a signal. She subsequently called 911 and provided the dispatcher with their exact GPS coordinates.

A volunteer firefighter, who also worked at a nearby sled dog tourism company, heard the emergency call and immediately dispatched one of their helicopters to transport rescuers to the remote location.

By the time help arrived, Morris had become hypothermic from the icy water. His wife also had to hold his head above the surface to keep him from drowning.

After being rescued, Morris spent two nights at the hospital but ultimately walked away from the ordeal with minor injuries.

Since the incident, Morris has reflected on the experience, calling it “a little wake-up call” to stop trailblazing at his age. He says that from now on, he and his wife plan to stick to established trails.