Apple’s Back to School Sale Is Now Live

Apple’s annual Back to School promotion is back. Unlike previous years, however, they will not be giving away free products (they had previously given away AirPods). Rather, they’ll be offering gift cards with qualifying purchases.

The Higher Education Offer, as it’s now called, kicked off on Friday, June 24th, in the United States. The same deal was also launched in Canada. As for Europe and the UK, they’ll be offering a similar promotion sometime in July.

An education-focused deal, it offers discounts to students and education institutions (employees of these institutions qualify as well) on specific models of iPads and Macs.

For their 2022 Back to School Promotion, they will be offering a free $100 Apple Gift Card for every iPad Air (5th generation) or iPad Pro (12.9-inch and 11-inch) purchased. They’ll also be giving out $150 Apple Gift Cards for every MacBook Air (13-inch or 14-inch), MacBook Pro (16-inch), or iMac (24-inch) purchased.

Seeing as how second-gen AirPods start at $129, you technically save more this time around with the new deal. And if you purchase from their Education Store, you’ll receive an additional discount on the product. Not only that, but students also get 20% off AppleCare +.

Don’t wait around, though; the limited-time offer will end on September 26th, 2022 in the United States and Canada.