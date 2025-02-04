At least 10 people were killed after a man opened fire at an adult education center in Orebreo, Sweden.

According to police, the culprit is among those killed. They are currently searching for other potential victims at the school.

Local police chief Roberto Forest said the total number of victims is currently unclear due to the extent of the incident.

Officials believe the suspect acted alone. While their motive is unclear, it’s not believed to be an act of terrorism. The gunman was also not known to police.

The violent shooting happened in Orebro, approximately 125 miles west of Stockholm. The education center, located in Campus Risbergsk, allows individuals who have not completed their basic education to get the grades necessary to proceed with higher education.

Ali Elmokad, whose relative attended the education center, was waiting outside the Orebro University Hospital, not knowing if they were injured or killed in the attack.

He had been ‘trying to get hold of him all day’ but wasn’t successful. He also had another friend who went to the school. She told him there were ‘people lying on the floor injured with blood everywhere’.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it a ‘painful day’ and said it was the deadliest gun attack in the history of the country.

King Carl XVI Gustav also offered his condolesences, as did Usula von der Leyen, the European Commission President.

‘There Were Two Shots’



Maria Pegada, one of the teachers at the education center, said someone opened the door to her classroom just after lunch and yelled for everyone to leave.

She and her students immediately went out into the hallway and ran out. While they were running, she heard two gun shots.

While they were standing near the school entrance, ‘[she] saw people dragging injured individuals out’ and quickly realized the severity of the situation.

Many students who attended these types of adult education centers were immigrants who were looking to improve their education and obtain degrees to help them land jobs.

In recent years, Sweden has seen a wave of bombings and shootings caused by an endemic gane grime problem. However, fatal shootings at schools are rare.

Between 2010 and 2022, ten people were killed in school-related shootings or stabbings.

In 2015, a 21-year-old masked man killed a teaching assistant and a boy.

Compared to other European countries, Sweden has a high level of gun ownership, mainly due to hunting, though it’s much lower compared to the U.S. Gang crime has also led to a high incidence of illegal firearms.