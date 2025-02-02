Plane Crash In Northeast Philadelphia Kills 7

A medical plane crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday evening, killing all six passengers and one person on the ground.

In total, at least 20 people were injured in the crash, which caused an explosion and set several homes on fire near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The small aircraft, a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, had just departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport at approximately 6 p.m. and was headed to Springfield, Missouri, when it rapidly descended and crashed.

In total, the small plane was only in flight for less than a minute.

Videos and photos from the crash show residential buildings with smoke and burning roofs. Several cars in the vicinity were also charred from the flames.

Victims of the Crash

All six passengers on the jet died in the collision, including a young girl who had just undergone life-saving surgery in Shriner’s Hospital and was returning home to Mexico. Her mother also died in the crash.

Cherelle Parker, the major of Philadelphia confirmed that everyone onboard the plane were Mexican citizens.

They were later identified as 11-year-old Valentina Murillo, 31-year-old Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, Dr. Raul Arredondo, Lopez Padilla, Josue De Jesus Juarez and Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales.

According to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, Perales had worked for the company for nine years while Juarez had been with the company since 2023. Both were extremely experienced and the jet was also maintained regularly, said a spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

The company is currently cooperating with local authorities.

In addition to to those aboard the plane, one person on the ground also died in the collision. Their identity has not been released.

Parker said the number of people injured on the ground has increased from 19 to 22. As of Sunday, five people remain in the hospital, three of whom are in critical condition.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said there was ‘no indication’ that the flight encountered a problem prior to the crash. In fact, air traffic controllers had tried to get a response from the pilots with no success.

The plane, which came down near a busy mall in Northeast Philadelphia, left debris scattered across several city blocks. Investigators have not yet recovered the black box, which could be intact or damaged from the ‘high-impact’ collision.

Homendy urges residents and business owners to email the NTSB if they find any debris from the crash. Residents can also call 911 if they encounter any debris from the airplane.

At least 11 residential properties also caught fire in the aftermath of the collision. Officials have since set up a temporary shelter for those who are affected.

Approximately 150 people are still responding to the scene on the ground with multiple municipal, state, and federal agencies assisting.