At least 64 Dead After Heavy Rain Sweeps Across Mexico

At least 64 people have died after torrential rains swept through central and eastern Mexico, unleashing severe floods and landslides.

Authorities said another 65 people remain missing as rescue efforts continue.

Laura Velázquez, head of Mexico’s civil defense agency, said the states of Puebla, Veracruz, and Hidalgo were hit the hardest.

Some parts of Veracruz state saw more than 24 inches of rain over a three-day span between October 6 and 9.

Rivers overflowed their banks, submerging entire villages and triggering landslides that destroyed bridges and roads.

More than 100,000 homes were damaged by the floodwaters.

Images and videos shared on social media show streets that have turned into muddy rivers, with residents seeking refuge on their rooftops.

Landslides have also washed away several roads, cutting off access to many areas.

Lilia Ramírez, from Poza Rica, said she fled her home with only a few belongings as the water levels rose. When she returned the first floor was completely submerged from floor to ceiling.

So far, more than 10,000 troops have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Helicopters have also been airlifting food and water to some communities.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a Monday press briefing that the government “will not spare any resources” in responding to the disaster.

In some parts of the oil-producing town of Poza Rica, cleanup efforts have been hindered by thick layers of oil residue coating vehicles, rooftops, and trees.

To prevent potential oil leaks, the state oil company Pemex had drained nearby zones. The company later confirmed that no oil spills had been reported in the areas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said it may still take several days to reach some of the hardest-hit areas.

While some residents have criticized the government for not issuing sufficient warnings ahead of the disaster, Sheinbaum rejected those claims.

According to Mexico’s Civil Protection agency, 29 people died in Veracruz, 21 in Hidalgo, and at least 13 in Puebla, east of Mexico City.

In central Mexico’s Querétaro state, a young child was also killed when a landslide struck their home.

At least one police officer also died while trying to rescue a resident.

Authorities said the heavy rainfall was triggered by a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico that collided with a cold front moving south from Texas.

The widespread flooding struck just after the region’s rainy season, when rivers and water tables were already saturated. Hillsides, weakened by earlier downpours, were also more prone to collapse.