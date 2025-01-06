Baby Food Labels Will Reveal Levels of Heavy Metals For First Time

Recent testing has shown that some commercial baby foods sold in the U.S. contain dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals such as lead. Despite that, there’s no way for parents to know whether or not the ones they have purchased contain dangerous levels.

Under a new California law, however, manufacturers will be required to test their infant and toddler food using an accredited lab for lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic, at least once a month.

As of Jan. 1, manufacturers must provide the public with those test results online. Anyone will be able to access them via a QR code printed on the product label.

While the new law only applies to toddler and infant food (excluding formula) sold in California, many major manufacturers have already announced that they will be including QR codes on all baby and toddler foods sold across the U.S.

History of Heavy Metals In Commercial Baby Foods

Over the past decade, several consumer advocacy groups have conducted investigations that led to the discovery of high levels of heavy metals in commercial baby foods.

According to one investigation by a congressional subcommittee, some samples contained up to 177 times the amount of led, 69 times the amount of cadmium, and 91 times the amount of arsenic allowed by federal agencies in water bottles.

These heavy metals are associated with various health effects including cancer, neurotoxic effects, and chronic disease. They can also cause significant damage to a developing brain, which is why the significant levels found in baby foods are so devastating.

The results from these investigations resulted in the Baby Food Safety Act of 2024. Prior to that, however, California had already acted with its AB 899 bill, which requires manufacturers to test their products for specific heavy metals.

While heavy metals cannot be eliminated completely from these products as they’re found in the Earth’s crust, manufactuers are able to significantly reduce their amounts by choosing their suppliers carefully.

For example, farmers who grow in less-polluted soils will generally see less toxic metals. Growing cover crops can also minimize the amount of toxins absorbed by plants as it will allow microbes in the soil to bind with them instead.

Delays In Implementation

While the new law will come into effect after Jan. 1 in California, many products that do not meet the new guidelines will still be on store shelves as they are not required to be removed.

As companies change up their production schedules, baby and toddler foods with QR codes will start to come in.

One baby food manufacturer, Gerber, which is known for their baby food and supplements, told media outlets their new products with QR codes won’t be available until later this month.

Chandra Kumar, the president of Nestle North America, which owns Gerber, also said in an email that the company regularly tests their baby food for toxins and contaminants and have done so for decades.

Beech-Nut, another baby food manufacturer, said they test their baby food purees for heavy metals, toxins, pesticides and other elements found in the environment, and have done so for 30 years.