Blind Refugee Found Dead in New York Days After Being Dropped Off Alone by Immigration Agents

A rufugee with limited vision was found dead just days after immigration officers dropped him off alone at a coffee shop.

56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who did not speak English, went missing on February 19 after being released from the Erie County jail.

Authorities said agents left him at the cafe rather than at the patrol station.

About five days later, at around 8:30 p.m., his body was found a few miles from the spot where he had been dropped off.

His funeral took place Thursday, with dozens gathering at a local mosque to pray before he was laid to rest at a cemetery.

Still, many questions remain about how he died and what happened in the days after his release.

A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said officers gave him what they described as a courtesy ride to the coffee shop; the location was near his last known address and considered a safe place for him to go.

The spokesperson added that at the time, he did not appear to have disabilities, mobility issues nor did he show signs of distress.

Buffalo Police said homicide detectives are now investigating the case; they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding his release and the events leading up to his death.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed Shah Alam’s official cause of death; however, an earlier statement from the city indicated it may have been health-related.

On Wednesday, Buffalo’s mayor described the death as “preventable” and said the community deserves clear answers about how it happened.

Tim Kennedy, a New York Congressman, also called for a thorough investigation at the local, state, and federal levels.

The case is comes at a time when more and more people are questioning how immigration officers are treating individuals, regardless of their immigration status.

He Had Spent a Year in Custody

Shah Alam, who fled Myanmar as a refugee, spent much of 2025 behind bars awaiting trial on criminal charges that were eventually settled through a misdemeanor plea agreement.

Before coming to the U.S. with his wife and two children, he worked in construction in Malaysia.

A family friend, Imran Fazal, said Shah Alam relied on a cane to walk because of his limited vision.

According to reports, he had only been in the U.S. for a few months when he was arrested.

One of his children said the arrest stemmed from a misunderstanding with police.

Shah Alam had been walking outside using a curtain rod as a makeshift walking stick when he accidentally wandered onto private property.

Because he struggled with English, he reportedly did not understand officers’ instructions to drop the rod and was taken into custody.