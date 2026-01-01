Body Confirmed as Missing 19-Year-Old From Texas

On Wednesday, Texas authorities confirmed that the body of Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old who had been missing since Christmas Eve, was discovered in a field close to her home.

In a news release, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body was Olmos’.

Olmos’ mother, Nancy, told investigators she became increasingly concerned when her daughter did not return home after heading out for her usual morning walk.

Nancy also said her daughter’s cellphone was later found inside her bedroom and was turned off.

Video from a neighbor’s security camera showed a woman matching Olmos’ description looking through her car, possibly searching for something, before the footage ended.

Another video, taken from a nearby resident’s dash camera, showed Olmos walking alone along the side of the road.

Investigators said that clip helped point them in the direction she may have gone. She was last spotted wearing a light blue and black hoodie, light blue pajama bottoms, and white sneakers.

At the time she was last seen, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the only items believed to be with her were her car keys and her driver’s license.

During a second search of the area, officials located Olmos’ body about 100 yards from her home. Authorities said it had been concealed by nearby brush.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a small team of FBI agents assisted with the renewed search that led to the discovery.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a gunshot wound to the head and determined the manner of death was suicide.

Salazar previously said investigators were aware Olmos had struggled with depression and had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

Even so, he said detectives considered every possible scenario while investigating her disappearance.

He noted that when a missing person report is filed, authorities must look at all options, including a voluntary disappearance, self-harm, or the involvement of another person.

Olmos’ father, Alfonso Mendoza, had earlier told media outlets he was devastated by his daughter’s disappearance but said he was relying on his faith to get through the ordeal.

A friend of hers, identified as Estrella, said it’s “completely not normal” for her to not be at home.