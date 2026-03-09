Severe Storms Leaves 8 Dead Across Central U.S.

Severe storms swept across parts of the central United States last week, bringing powerful tornadoes that destroyed buildings and left at least eight people dead.

A tornado watch was in effect for parts of New York, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania until 8 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

Earlier Friday afternoon, a powerful thunderstorm resulted in a destructive tornado that killed four people and injured several others.

The tornado was later classified as an EF-3, with wind speeds reaching up to 150 mph.

Officials with the Branch County Sheriff’s Office said another three people died and 12 were hurt after the tornado tore through the Union Lake area.

Several of the injured were taken to hospital, though the full extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Patricia Polacco, a Union City resident and author of a well-known children’s book, shared information online about resources available to people in the community who need help.

Near Cass County, one person died and several others were injured when the tornado struckthe region. The storm also damaged several large buildings, causing local officials declared a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service said the tornado, which it described as a “particularly dangerous situation,” was fueled by a lone supercell thunderstorm.

After reports of damage in St. Joseph, Cass, and Branch counties, the State Emergency Operations Center was activated.

In the Three Rivers area, a tornado sent pieces of buildings flying through the air; large parts of a nearby roof were also torn away. It is still unclear whether anyone was injured.

Shanna Ortiz, a resident of Three Rivers, said the damage across the area is widespread, with fallen trees, ripped-off roofs, and power lines lying everywhere.

Ortiz explained that she had just arrived to pick up her daughter from daycare when the warning sirens started going off.

Staff at the daycare told everyone to stay inside.

She said the group gathered in a bathroom for safety, where they tried to keep the children calm by singing songs and playing games.

At one point they heard a loud roaring sound, and several people felt their ears pop.

Another resident, Amber Jaseph, said she saw the tornado approaching as she hurried to pick up her baby from daycare.

When she looked out the window, the tornado had already moved down the strip; her voice shook with emotion as she described what happened.

She said she feels incredibly grateful that God protected her daughter, mother, sister, and the rest of her family during the ordeal.

Nelson Storms, another Three Rivers resident, said he was at home when the tornado hit. Luckily, he managed to get to the basement just in time.

He said that as soon as he got to the basement, it sounded like the house above him was being “shredded to pieces.