Notorious New Brunswick Killer Allan Legere Dies at 78

Many people in New Brunswick are breathing a sigh of relief following the death of notorious serial killer Allan Legere.

Legere, who was serving a life sentence behind bars, died on Monday, according to Correctional Service Canada. He was 78.

Legere, who was known as the “Monster of the Miramichi,” took part in a violent robbery in June 1986 with two other men.

During the attack, an elderly couple was beaten and robbed; the male victim, John Glendenning, later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time, Legere had been released under legislated mandatory release. He was later convicted and in early 1987, received a life sentence with no chance of parole for second-degree murder.

In May 1989, Legere was at a Moncton hospital for treatment when he escaped custody. During that time, he sexually assaulted and murdered Annie Flam and sisters Linda and Donna Daughney.

He later broke into a church and brutally killed Catholic priest James Smith. After that, he abducted three motorists and held them hostage.

Police eventually caught up with Legere in November 1989. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and, in 1991, received a life sentence.

He later challenged the ruling in court; however, his appeals were rejected.

Over the years, he was also denied parole multiple times.

According to Correctional Service Canada, they will be conducting an internal review to determine the circumstances of his death.

So far, no official cause of death has been released.

People across New Brunswick are sharing their reactions following news of Legere’s death.

Among them is Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordan, who said the news brings back memories of a frightening time for the community.

In a written statement, Lordan said the city is finally closing the book on a dark chapter.

He also said his thoughts remain with the victims and the families who were affected.

Vince MacDonald, who was only a kid when Legere was evading police, said the moment feels like a heavy burden has finally been lifted from the community.

Growing up, MacDonald and his siblings would spend their time running and playing in the woods behind their home; it was just a short distance from the church where Smith was killed.

He remembers how daily life in the community changed when Legere appeared – how the entire area seemed to shut down.