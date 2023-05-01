Bride Killed, Groom Critically Injured by Drunk Driver Just Hours After Getting Married

Newlyweds Aric Hutchinson, 36, and Samantha Miller, 34, celebrated their nuptial moments just hours before a drunk driver hit them after leaving their wedding reception.

The pair, accompanied by Hutchinson’s brother-in-law and nephew, were riding inside a golf cart at Folly Beach, South Carolina when they were struck from behind by Jamie Komoroski. The impact sent their golf cart forward more than 100 yards and caused it to flip multiple times. The cart, which was decorated with a “just married” sign, was on its side and “quite mangled”.

The incident happens on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

According to officials, Komoroski was traveling at 65mph in the 25mph zone and was drunk when driving the rented vehicle.

Despite the first responders’ best efforts, Miller died at the scene of blunt force injuries.

Hutchinson survived but was seriously injured with multiple broken bones, as well as a brain injury. According to the GoFundMe post written by his mother, he has already had at least one reconstructive surgery. She was also given her son’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, just hours after the couple had shared their vows.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was charged with three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide resulting in great bodily harm. She is currently in custody at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court later this summer.

For the death of the bride, she could face up to 25 years behind bars, in addition to a fine of up to $25,100. Not only that but she may face an additional 15 years and $10,000 for the severe injuries caused to the other occupants of the golf cart. Her driving license will also be revoked for five years following her release from prison.

The golf cart that the couple was riding at the time- a low-speed, six-person model with a maximum speed of 25mph- was legal to drive at night, according to the Public Safety Department director Andrew Gilreath.

Miller’s sister, Mandi Jenkins, and other family members were sitting on the balcony where they were staying when they began to hear sirens in the distance. They immediately texted Millers but received no response. They immediately drove down to the scene in their truck and were met with a “real-life nightmare”.

Following the incident, Hutchinson’s mother launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Miller’s burial and the medical costs for Hutchinson and the other family members that were injured. The fundraiser has since raised more than $358,500.