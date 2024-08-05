COVID-19 Surging in California, Highest Levels Since 2022

COVID-19 cases are surging in California according to wastewater data, with levels reaching a two-year high.

Regional chief of infectious diseases Dr. Elizabeth Hudson confirmed this, saying there is ‘a definite surge’, especially in places such as clinics and doctor’s offices, where people are seeking treatment. However, she noted that hospitalizations have not yet increased at this point.

Still, wastewater numbers are going up, which could indicate a further surge later this summer.

Hudson is urging anyone with respiratory symptoms to test for the coronavirus. Those with cold symptoms, especially those residing in Los Angeles, should also consider themselves COVID-19 positive, unless proven otherwise.

The current surge is being fueled by the FLiRT variants, which are considered to be more transmissible than the JN.1. variant.

One particular strain, KP.3.1.1. has become extremely rampant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it currently accounts for 18 percent of all cases, which is a significant increase from 6.8 percent in late July.

At the current rate, KP.3.1.1 will likely become to dominant strain in California over the next several weeks.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 levels have been ‘very high’ for three consecutive weeks, according to wastewater data.

For the one-week period that ended on July 20, COVID-19 levels were at 93 percent of the peak from the summer of 2022, meaning levels have already exceeded that of last year’s.

Experts believe coronavirus levels will continue to remain high in California, as it has already been for seven consecutive weeks, with no signs of dropping. The proliferation of the current variants may also extend the duration of the surge.

Hudson also pointed out that many people have abandoned their ‘once cautious behaviors’. The Paris Olympics is no exception, with COVID-19 being treated like the common cold. While athletes who test positive have to wear masks, they can still resume with training and only have to avoid communal areas.

Anecdotally, many individuals have also tested positive for the coronavirus after attending work meetings, weddings, or going on flights. However, there are no indivations the the latest variants cause more severe disease.

As always, immunocompromised and those above the age of 65 are at the highest risk.

Every week, hundreds of coronavirus-related deaths are still being reported across the country. Among those is journalist Dan Collins, who woke up unable to breathe at all one night. Despite receiving treatment at the intense care unit, he never recovered and eventually passed away.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong recommends those who are at higher risk to get their COVID-19 booster now, instead of waiting for the updated version.

Everyone else should get an updated vaccination in September, once they become available.

Hudson is also encouraging those with respiratory symptoms to test repeatedly as many people may not test positive until a later date.

And if you’re sick, you should stay home and keep away from others. While you can resume normal activities 24 hours after symptoms have improved, it’s best to wear a mask to avoid infecting others.