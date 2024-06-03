Cucumbers Recalled in 14 States Due to Salmonella Risk

Those who have bought cucumbers recently may want to check their fridge as they have been recalled in 14 states.

According to the FDA, Fresh Start Produce Sales is recalling whole cucumbers as they may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The recall was issued after the Department of Agriculture in Pennsylvania tested a product sample, which came up positive for the salmonella bacteria. The FDA is currently working to determine whether or not the cucumbers are associated with an ongoing Salmonella outbreak and will be conducting whole genome sequencing as part of the investigation.

The potentially affected cucumbers were shipped in bulk directly to retailers, food service distributors, and wholesalers, across 14 states including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The company has not disclosed whether or not the recalled cucumbers have been linked to any illnesses.

According to the recall notice, Fresh Star Produce Sales, alongside the FDA, has notified customers who received the recalled vegetables directly from the company and have requested that they remove it from their inventory.

The company has also asked their direct customers to notify those who may have purchased the recalled cucumbers. They also wrote that they are keeping the FDA informed of the process and will be doing everything they can to properly alert its consumers.

The Recalled Cucumbers

The cucumbers that have been recalled are dark green and are approximately 5 to 9 inches long, and 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter. The recall does not include English or mini cucumbers.

Those who have purchased whole cucumbers in the affected states should check with their local retailer to determine whether or not the vegetables are included in the recall.

Anyone with the recalled product should discard, destroy, or return the product to where they had purchased it for a refund.

Those with additional questions regarding the recall can call a toll-free number to speak directly with the company.

Potential Health Effects

Those who are infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. In most cases, symptoms will develop within six days of ingesting the salmonella bacteria. However, some may experience symptoms within a few hours.

Due to how similar the symptoms are, many people who are infected with salmonella often believe they have the stomach flu.

Most individuals who are infected will recovery completely without medical treatment within seven days. Seniors above the age of 65 and children younger than 5, however, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical intervention or hospitalization. The same goes for those with weakened or compromised immune systems.

For example, it may cause severe dehydration in some individuals. The infection can also cause life-threatening complications if it spreads beyond the GI tract.