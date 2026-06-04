Nearly 60 People Sick After Drinking Raw Milk In Idaho

Health officials in Idaho are looking into an outbreak that has caused nearly 60 people to become sick over the past couple of weeks, with many of the cases linked to raw milk.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, most of the reported cases involved people who drank raw milk from one of two dairy operations in Idaho.

The first reports of illness started to come in around May 19.

So far, officials have not yet identified the dairy farms involved.

The spokesperson said they made the decision because the problem is not unique to one dairy and could potentially happen at any raw milk operation.

The companies are now working with public health teams to determine which milk batches may have been contaminated and what steps need to be taken to address the problem.

Unlike regular milk sold in stores, raw milk does not go through pasteurization.

Health officials at the CDC recommend avoiding raw milk altogether as it can contain dangerous bacteria.

Pasteurization helps make milk safer by killing germs that can cause illnesses, including E. coli, listeria and salmonella.

The process does not affect the milk’s nutrients either. Despite that, interest in raw milk has been growing, especially among people involved in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

So far, more than 40 people have tested positive for campylobacteriosis, an infection caused by Campylobacter bacteria.

Health officials believe the actual number of cases could be higher because not everyone who became sick has been tested.

The investigation now involves health agencies across much of Idaho. Officials are currently trying to pinpoint the source of the outbreak and are collecting milk samples for testing.

People who get sick from bacteria found in raw milk can experience various symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, fever and dehydration.

Symptoms tend to last anywhere between two to five days after consumption and can last around a week.

While many will recover without treatment, infections can be much more serious for young children, older adults, and pregnant women.

Those with compromised immune systems are also more likely to experience complications.

Anyone who recently drank raw milk and is feeling unwell is being urged to contact a healthcare provider. State officials are also asking residents to report possible illnesses to their local public health district.