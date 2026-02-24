Disabled Woman Put In Nursing Home Against Her Will

Lucinda Ritchie, 33, who lives with a disability, says she feels “betrayed” after being placed in a nursing home without her consent.

She had been living in an adapted bungalow in Billinghurst, West Sussex, before being hospitalized with pneumonia last April.

After receiving treatment, she was finally discharged 10 months later, but was not not permitted to return to her home.

Instead, she was moved to a nursing home in Uckfield, roughly an hour away from her family.Just two days after arriving, her health worsened and she was taken back to the hospital.

Neil Allen, an independent barrister, said it’s very rare for someone who has full mental capacity to be placed in a nursing home against their will. He called the situation “totally unlawful.”

NHS Sussex has pushed back on claims that costs played a role in the decision; they said the move was based entirely on concerns about her clinical safety.

“Life Not Worth Living If I Can’t Return Home”