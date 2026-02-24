Man Dies Trying to Save Unconscious Co-Worker After Toxic Fume Exposure

Two young men lost their lives after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide while working a cleaning job in Michigan.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Clyde Township after reports that two workers had become unconscious while cleaning a residential well.

When authorities arrived, they detected a strong chemical odor in the air.

Daniel Hagle, 20, and Michael Kammer Jr., 21, had been working beneath the home’s porch when a chemical reaction produced hydrogen sulfide gas, filling the confined area where they were located.

Because of the dangerous fumes, deputies were forced to retreat and wait for firefighters to arrive with protective gear.

Both men were taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Several first responders were also transported for decontamination as a precaution.

Sheriff Matt King said Hagle attempted to rescue Kammer after noticing his co-worker had stopped responding. Before he climbed into the well, Hagle had called 911 for help.

When Kammer collapsed from the exposure, Hagle tried to help but was also overcome by the toxic gas.

Authorities explained that the men had used the cleaning substance before. However, this time the work was carried out in a tight, enclosed space. Officials said muriatic acid reacted with chemicals inside the well, releasing dangerous fumes.

The job was one Kammer had been doing since his teenage years. Three additional co-workers were hospitalized after being exposed to the gas.

Kammer’s mother said she collapsed upon seeing her son and struggled to breathe.

She also recalled that he had to be brought out without clothing because the toxic chemicals had soaked into his clothes during the incident.

Fundraisers have since been launched on GoFundMe to help support the families of Hagle and Kammer.

As of now, the campaigns have brought in over $31,000, thanks to contributions from hundreds of donors.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Their families are devastated and are holding onto the memories they shared with them.

Jenny Kammer said the 21-year-old was the type of person who would help anyone without hesitation and would even give someone the shirt off his back. She also shared that he was planning to get married later this year.