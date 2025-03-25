England Reports World’s First Case of Bird Flu in Sheep

For the first time in the world, bird flu has been detected in sheep, according to experts in the UK. However, they stress that the risk to other livestock and the general public remains low.

The virus was found in a single sheep in Yorkshire, England, during routine testing. as the flock was kept in an area where the H5N1 virus had previously been found in birds. However, no other sheep on the site were infected.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer confirmed that the infected sheep has been culled. They also stated that biosecurity measures have been put in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

While the risk to livestock is still low, authorities are urging animal owners to maintain proper hygiene practices on their premises and to report any signs of bird flu infection to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.

Dangers of the Bird Flu

The H5N1 virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and even death in animals. There is also concern that it could potentially trigger a human pandemic, which is why experts are closely monitoring and tracking the virus.

So far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that the bird flu can spread from human to human. However, the virus has been detected in animals beyond birds, including foxes, cats, bush dogs, pigs, and otters. A new variant affecting dairy cattle has also emerged in the United States.

The discovery of bird flu in dairy cows was particularly surprising to scientists, as it was previously believed that these animals were not easily infected by the virus.

While the H5N1 virus has been found in humans, most cases have involved poultry or dairy farm workers.

The most recent case in the UK occurred in January, when a farm worker who had come into contact with infected birds became ill with the virus.

Dr. Meera Chand, head of the UK Health Security Agency, stated that while mammals can be infected with the H5N1 virus, current evidence suggests it doesn’t spread easily to humans, meaning the risk to the general public remains low.

Robin May, the chief scientific adviser at the Food Standards Agency, added that “[they] are working closely with Food Standards Scotland, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and the UKHSA to monitor the bird flu virus in sheep in the UK.”