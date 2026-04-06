Father Drowns While Saving Children From Rip Current During Vacation

A father of three lost his life last week after rescuing two of his kids from a rip current during a family trip to Florida.

Ryan Jennings had been at Juno Beach with his family. His wife, Emily, was on the sand making sandcastles with their youngest daughter and niece, while their older two children, a 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were out in the water.

Out of nowhere, a rip current pulled them in.

Their son, Jax, immediately ran back to shore, shouting that his dad and sister were in trouble.

Ryan quickly acted; he pushed his son toward safety and lifted his daughter above the water to keep her from going under.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue, lifeguards responded to the scene around 3:25 p.m. near Juno Beach.

Four swimmers had been in the water in an area without lifeguards on duty; all were brought back to shore and transported to a nearby hospital.

An official report confirmed the Jennings family had been rescued. The children later told officers they were struggling to stay afloat when their father came in to help them.

By the time Ryan was pulled from the water, he had lost consciousness and wasn’t breathing.

First responders immediately began CPR and other lifesaving efforts before rushing him to the hospital. Sadly, he was later declared dead at Jupiter Medical Center.

What Is a Rip Current?

A rip current is a strong, narrow stream of water that moves quickly away from the shore. It’s not the same as a rip tide – that term refers to water flowing through inlets or the openings of harbors and estuaries, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On average, about 100 people lose their lives to rip currents each year.

Officials from the rescue team said this situation is a reminder of why it’s so important to swim at beaches with lifeguards present; trained professionals can spot dangerous conditions like rip currents and step in before things escalate.

Ryan Jennings’ mother, Gail Toti, also expressed her gratitude to the emergency crews who worked to save her family.