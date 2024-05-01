Five Human Skeletons Found Outside Home of Nazi Leader Hermann Goring

Five human skeletons missing their hands and feet were discovered by archeologists at a former Nazi military base.

The scientists unearthed the remains at Hermann Goring’s ‘Wolf Lair’ in Gierloz, Poland, during a dig to look for buried wooden flooring and subsequently contacted local authorities, who carried out additional excavations.

According to the Latebra Foundation, the skeletons belonged to three adults, a teenager, and a newborn infant. Oktavian Bartoszewski, the publisher of the Relics of History magazine, said the bodies were all positioned next to each other, facing the same direction.

The five bodies were laid next to each other outside a building that belonged to Hermann Goring, one of the most powerful Nazi commanders during World War II and one of Adolf Hitler’s closest friends.

Next to the bodies were the remains of sewage infrastructure and burned boards. However, there were no traces of any personal belongings, including clothing. This led experts to believe that the bodies were stripped before being placed there.

The corpses also lacked hands and feet, which puzzled archeologists. While there’s a possibility they simply decomposed over time, they cannot rule out that they were amputated.

According to one of the foundation’s board of directors, they had originally thought they were digging in an old bathroom when they noticed pipes under the soil. It wasn’t until they found ashes and a skull fragment, that they realized they were looking at human remains.

The local police is currently investigating the remains, including why none of them have hands and feet.

Experts will also be using radio carbon dating to determine the age of the skeletons.

The Wolf’s Lair

The Wolf’s Lair served as the Nazi’s Eastern Front headquarters and was purposely built in the forest, away from civilization.

According to the foundation, the base was one of the largest in Europe.

It was also one of the most heavily guarded buildings of the Third Reich and was used by several senior Nazis including Goring, Wilhelm Keitel and Martin Bormann. Hitler himself also spent close to three years in the complex, during which he planned military campaigns.

The lair was also where Operation Valkyrie – an assassination’s attempt against Hitler – took place in July 1944. The Nazis later destroyed the complex in 1945 to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Soviet army.

It’s currently unknown whether Goring, who had taken up residence in the complex during the war, was aware of the skeletons that were underneath the living quarters, or whether they had been put there after the war.

Polish prosecutors are currently looking into the case. German media outlets also raised the possibility that the family may have been victims of a mass killing – one that was not perpetrated by the Nazis.