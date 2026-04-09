Flood Risk in Hawaii Worsens Just Two Weeks After Devastating Storms

A strong storm moving across Hawaii is expected to reach its peak from Thursday into Friday, bringing heavy rain, which can potentially lead to serious floods.

Some areas could see several months’ worth of rain in just a few days, so a flood watch has been issued statewide through Friday afternoon.

Aside from flooding, officials are also watching about possible landslides.

Rain totals could reach around 8 to 12 inches in some spots by Friday evening, especially in higher elevations.

While the rain has already persisted for several days, conditions are expected to get rougher on Thursday, starting with Oahu and Kauai, then spreading east overnight into Friday toward Maui and the Big Island.

Honolulu’s mayor, Rick Blangiardi, said people should be ready for evacuations as they may become necessary.

The city plans to activate its emergency operations center on Wednesday, and first responders will be sent out early to areas that are most at risk.

This system is also expected to bring gusty winds that could knock down trees and cause power outages.

Winds could reach up to 60 mph in parts of Kauai and Oahu through Thursday night, especially in central and northern areas.

This will be the third major storm to hit Hawaii since mid-March. The second one caused the worst flooding the state has seen in about 20 years, and many communities are still trying to recover.

Back in late March, Oahu saw about a foot of rain over several days, which led to severe flooding.

There were more than 200 rescues, and hundreds of homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed.

At one point, officials even ordered evacuations because they were worried the Wahiawa dam could fail due to rising water levels.

That company says it will be keeping a close eye on the dam around the clock during this storm and that it remains in good condition.

State officials have also said there are no immediate safety concerns with dams across Hawaii right now.

The rain should start to ease by Friday night into Saturday, however, forecast shows there’s a chance another round of heavier rain could show up late Sunday into early next week.

Officials have begun getting ready for the storm, clearing streams and waterways to help reduce flooding.

Close to 300 members of the Hawaii National Guard have been deployed as well, helping keep an eye on dams and handing out sandbags and water, along with other support efforts.

Still, some residents can’t help but feel anxious about what’s coming.