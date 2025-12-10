Flooding May Force 100,000 to Evacuate in Washington

People living in parts of Western Washington, especially near the Snohomish and Skagit rivers, are being told to prepare for dangerous flooding on Thursday after several days of heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

Evacuation orders have been issued for portions of Ebey Island, Pierce County, Skagit County, and Snohomish County within the 100-year floodplain.

Officials estimate that as many as 100,000 people may need to leave their homes as waters continue to rise.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency and said he plans to seek federal assistance for the recovery effort.

He thanked first responders for their work and urged residents to follow local evacuation instructions.

Forecasters said “catastrophic” flooding is likely from Mount Vernon down through Everett and into communities east of Redmond.

They warned that fast-moving water could threaten both lives and property, and that the steep hillsides in the region are especially vulnerable to landslides.

Record flood levels can damage roads and buildings and may require rescues, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Reedy said.

He noted that in his 12 years working at the Seattle office, he has never experienced conditions like these.

On Wednesday, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue issued a “GO NOW” alert for Orting residents in the Mellinger Avenue Northwest, Stone Street Northwest, and Williams Boulevard Northwest areas.

A “BE SET” notice was also sent to people near the High Cedars Golf Course, telling them to prepare to leave if conditions worsen.

By early Wednesday morning, the Puyallup River had surged to a record 12.3 feet.

Rescuing Residents

Rescue teams have been busy pulling people to safety as rising floodwaters trapped dozens in their homes and vehicles.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters helped three adults and their dog escape after their home filled with water.The group had limited mobility, and crews brought them out around 10 a.m., officials said.

Around 11:30 p.m., another twelve people and their pets were evacuated from a trailer park off Highway 12 in Randle.

First responders had gone door to door earlier in the evening and contacted park management to urge residents to leave ahead of the flooding, but many decided to stay.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Rick Wyck said conditions are expected to get worse tonight as water levels continue to rise.

In Shelton, fire crews also pulled a man and his cat from a stranded vehicle at about 3:45 a.m. along Skokomish Valley Road.

The National Guard has sent about 100 members to help with flood response efforts, and officials say another 200 could be mobilized by late Thursday.