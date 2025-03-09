Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

The official causes of death for actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were revealed on Friday. The couple was found dead over a week ago under mysterious circumstances at their home in Santa Fe.

According to authorities, Betsy Arakawa, 65, passed away around February 11 due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare and often deadly disease spread by rodents. Hackman, 95, died a week later from cardiovascular disease. He was also battling advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical investigator, stated that Hackman’s official cause of death was “atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” with Alzheimer’s being a “significant contributory factor.” She noted that Hackman was in “very poor health,” and his advanced Alzheimer’s played a role in his passing.

Arakawa’s death was caused by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which spreads through exposure to rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early symptoms are similar to that of the flu but can quickly worsen, leading to severe respiratory distress.

Dr. Jarrell explained that after exposure to rodent droppings, symptoms typically appear within three to six days. In some cases, the disease progresses to a pulmonary phase, causing fluid buildup in and around the lungs. Without prompt medical treatment, death can occur within 24 to 48 hours.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that Gene Hackman was likely home with his wife’s body for about a week before he passed away. Officials noted that there was no food in his stomach, suggesting he hadn’t eaten recently, though there were no signs of dehydration.

Due to Hackman’s advanced Alzheimer’s, authorities believe he may not have realized that his wife had died, though this cannot be confirmed.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home on February 26 during a welfare check. With no obvious signs of what caused their deaths, officials initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. However, an investigation by the New Mexico Gas Company ruled out any gas leaks in the home.

Authorities later described their deaths as “suspicious enough in nature” to warrant a thorough investigation.

According to a search warrant, Hackman was found lying in the mudroom, as if he had collapsed suddenly. Dr. Heather Jarrell noted that he had severe heart disease, a history of heart attacks, and chronic high blood pressure, which had caused significant damage to his kidneys.

Data from Hackman’s pacemaker showed signs of cardiac activity until February 17. On February 18, an irregular heart rhythm consistent with atrial fibrillation was recorded – this was the last sign of heart activity.

Officials also confirmed that Hackman tested negative for hantavirus.

On Friday, the sheriff provided details about Betsy Arakawa’s final days.

On February 9, she picked up one of their dogs from the vet after a procedure. That same dog was later found dead in the house alongside them.

On February 11, Arakawa visited a local farmer’s market and a pet store before returning home around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities found no evidence that she communicated with anyone after that day. Her emails after February 11 remained unread.

Dr. Erin Phipps stated that the dog may have died from a lack of food and water, but the official cause of death will not be confirmed until necropsy results are available.