Eric Dane, known for “Euphoria” and “Grey’s Anatomy” Dies at 53

Actor Eric Dane, widely known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on the popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and for his appearance in the TV series “Euphoria,” died Thursday at the age of 53.

Last April, Dane shared that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive and ultimately fatal neurodegenerative condition.

His family confirmed in a statement that he passed away Thursday afternoon after bravely battling the illness.

He was surrounded in his final days by his wife, his daughters Georgia and Billie, and several close friends.

When he first went public with his diagnosis, Dane said he felt thankful to have his loving family by his side as they faced the challenging journey together.

According to his family, he became a strong advocate for ALS awareness and research, determined to help others who were confronting the same diagnosis.

They said he will be deeply missed and always remembered, adding that he truly adored his fans and appreciated the constant support and love they showed him.

The family has asked for privacy as they move through this difficult time.

Dane portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2006 to 2012; his character, a plastic surgeon, was later killed off following injuries from a plane crash in the season eight finale.

On “Euphoria,” he took on the role of Cal Jacobs, one of the show’s main antagonists.

His film credits also include playing the shapeshifter in the 2006 “X-Men” movie and Marcus in the 2010 film “Burlesque.”

Born November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, Dane first appeared as Jason Dean on the series “Charmed” and played a doctor on “Gideon’s Crossing” before eventually landing his breakout role on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2024. Just two months after going public with the news, he shared in a summer interview that he had already lost the use of one of his arms.

Dane explained that his first symptom was weakness in his right hand; after months of appointments with various specialists, he was given the ALS diagnosis.

He often talked about how much he leaned on his wife, fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart, saying she was his biggest source of comfort through it all.

Before his death, Dane served on the board of directors for Target ALS and supported I AM ALS, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing research and fighting the disease.

In a statement, I AM ALS said they were heartbroken over the loss of their friend Eric Dane; they described him as a “generous soul” and a “fierce advocate” for people living with ALS.