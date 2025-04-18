Heartbreaking Search History Reveals What Betsy Arakawa Looked Up Before Her Death

Police records have revealed what Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, searched on Google just two days before her death on February 12.

Arakawa, who had been married to Hackman for over 30 years, was found dead in the couple’s New Mexico home on February 26.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the couple’s dogs led them to a bathroom where Arakawa’s body was discovered. Hackman was later found deceased in another room, along with one of their dogs.

Investigators determined that the two had died at different times. Arakawa is believed to have passed away around February 12, while Hackman is thought to have died nearly a week later on February 18.

The causes of death also differed. Autopsy reports showed that Hackman died from severe heart disease related to Alzheimer’s, while Arakawa’s death was attributed to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome—a rare and potentially fatal illness spread by rodents like mice.

Just two days before her death, on February 10, Arakawa searched terms like “can Covid-19 cause dizziness” and “flu and nosebleeds” on Google.

The following day, she canceled a massage appointment, telling her therapist that Hackman was experiencing flu-like symptoms, though he had tested negative for Covid.

Arakawa had also ordered several canisters of oxygen from Amazon for “respiratory support.” Police noted that she had also contacted a local health clinic multiple times seeking medical attention, but never received treatment.

Since her passing, three additional hantavirus-related deaths have been reported in the small California town.

Dr. Tom Boo, a public health officer, said it’s unclear how the most recent victim contracted the virus. While some mice had been spotted at the individual’s workplace, there was no evidence of rodent activity in their home.

Investigators also haven’t identified any recent activities that may have increased the person’s exposure to rodents.

Dr. Boo expressed concern over the recent spike in hantavirus cases so early in the year, noting that the virus is typically more common during the spring and summer months.

What is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome?

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a rare, potentially life-threatening condition that starts with flu-like symptoms. It’s caused by the hantavirus, which is carried by various types of rodents, the most common being the deer mouse.

Individuals become infected after inhaling hantaviruses from rodent droppings, urine, or saliva, from the air.

While treatment options are limited, prognosis improves with early diagnosis and immediate hospitalization and treatment. For example, those with severe cases may require intubation and mechanical ventilation.

Some people may also require ECMO treatment to ensure their body receives adequate oxygen.