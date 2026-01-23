Life-Threatening Winter Storm to Slam U.S. With Snow, Ice, and Extreme Cold

A powerful winter storm is expected to sweep across the United States this weekend, bringing snow, ice, and bitterly cold temperatures to large parts of the country, from the Southern Rockies through New England.

Forecasters say the storm is due to a low-pressure area moving north from the Gulf of Mexico and colliding with a surge of Arctic air coming south from Canada.

Experts warn the storm could linger from Friday through Monday; residents in affected areas are being urged to prepare for extreme cold and dangerous wind chills.

Cities such as New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston could see up to a foot of snow.

The storm is also expected to drive wind chills as low as minus 50 degrees in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Experts say the storm could cause serious damage, with the heavy snow and ice being as destructive as a hurricane. Widespread power outages, and major tree damage are also likely, which could make travel impossible.

Bracing For a Major Winter Storm

Roughly 160 million people, nearly half the U.S. population, are currently under some form of winter warning, watch, or advisory.

So far, 12 states have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm, including South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

In preparation for the storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has prepared supplies and deployed more than 200 call center staff across the country.

An agency document shows the resources include 400,000 liters of water, 250,000 ready-to-eat meals, 30 generators, and 12 shuttle drivers stationed at Camp Minden in Louisiana.

More shuttle drivers are also being sent to distribution hubs in Fort Worth, Greencastle, and Atlanta to help move supplies more quickly.

Not only that, but the agency has also placed 28 search and rescue teams on standby and activated its National Response Coordination Center ahead of the storm.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors if possible and avoid traveling; people are also being encouraged to stock up on food and drinks in advance.

In a social media post, the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management said basic items like flashlights and extra batteries can make a big difference once conditions worsen.

They also recommend having essentials such as radios, portable chargers, warm clothing, first-aid supplies, and blankets ready.

Experts continue to warn against using generators inside homes, as doing so can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup.

Residents are advised to keep checking weather updates for any changes, prepare emergency kits for both homes and vehicles, and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.