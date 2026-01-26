Tuesday, January 27, 2026
US

Missing Teen Reportedly Went to N.Y.C. to Meet Someone He Met on Roblox

By Brooke Carter
0

A 15-year-old boy has not been seen for almost two weeks after traveling from his Long Island home to Manhattan. His mother believes he made the trip to meet someone he met online on Roblox.

Thomas Medlin was last seen on Friday, January 9, after heading into Manhattan following the school day, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

thomas medlin
Thomas Medlin was last seen on Friday, January 9, at Grand Central Station in Manhattan

Police say Thomas left his school at around 3:30 p.m. local time and went to the train station, where he hopped on a train bound for Manhattan.

He was last spotted later that evening at about 5:30 p.m. at Grand Central Station.

A photo released by authorities shows the teen walking along a train platform with a black backpack and carrying a large item.

Medlin is described as standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds. At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a black jacket with red stripes down the sleeves, dark sweatpants, and glasses.

Investigators were able to track his movements to the area near Rutgers and Cherry Streets in Lower Manhattan; he was later believed to be near Jay and Sands Streets in Brooklyn.

Thomas’ mother believes her son went to Manhattan to meet someone he met online on Roblox

His family has not been in contact with him since Friday.

In a recent interview, his mother, Eva Yan, told media outlets she believes Thomas traveled to Manhattan to meet someone he met online while playing Roblox.

She added that this behavior is out of character for her son and that he has never left them before.

A spokesperson for Roblox said the company is “deeply troubled by the situation” and is cooperating with law enforcement to assist with the investigation. They added that they cannot share further details due to the ongoing nature of the case.

NY train
Thomas was last seen at Grand Central Station

Suffolk County Police said they had no new updates as of Saturday, January 24.

Since he went missing, family members and friends have been out every day organizing search efforts across Manhattan and Long Island.

They have also been visiting homeless shelters and say they are especially worried for his safety as extreme weather was expected to hit New York.

Suffolk County Police are urging anyone who may have information about the teen’s location to call 911 or contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

Previous article
Life-Threatening Winter Storm to Slam U.S. With Snow, Ice, and Extreme Cold
Next article
Mom Who Lost 3 Kids in Car Crash, Later Had Triplets, Dies From Brain Cancer
Brooke Carter
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: editor@gazettereview.com

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
568FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review