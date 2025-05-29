Liver Injuries On the Rise as Supplement Popularity Grows

Robert Grafton, a former radiology technologist, began feeling unwell in mid-March, experiencing nausea and a loss of appetite. At first, he assumed he was simply coming down with something. But then a troubling new symptom appeared: dark-colored urine.

His wife, a nurse, instantly recognized it as a possible sign of liver failure.

While the 54-year-old had always been in good health, he couldn’t shake the gut feeling that his condition might be due to the dietary and herbal supplements he’d been taking.

Grafton immediately stopped taking all his supplements.

He credited his wife’s medical expertise – without her, he might have continued using them, thinking they would help him feel better.

Despite stopping all the supplements, however, his symptoms eventually worsened, prompting a visit to his family doctor.

At first, he was told he might have hepatitis A, a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. However, follow-up lab tests soon ruled that out.

The test results revealed severely elevated liver enzymes and high bilirubin levels, classic signs of liver failure. Overwhelmed, Grafton broke down, thinking he might have cancer.

Not long after, he was diagnosed with drug-induced liver injury, which was traced back to the supplements he had been taking.

Liver Injuries On the Rise

The liver is a vital organ responsible for filtering toxins from the bloodstream. However, taking excessive amounts of certain medications can cause serious damage.

Acetaminophen, a widely used pain reliever, is a well-known example—it can lead to toxic hepatitis. The same risk applies to many dietary and herbal supplements.

Since the mid-1990s, liver injuries linked to supplements have contributed to an eightfold rise in the number of people needing liver transplants.

A 2017 study published in the journal Hepatology found that dietary and herbal supplements were responsible for 20 percent of liver damage cases in the United States.

While dietary supplements often contain nutrients such as vitamins, amino acids, and minerals, herbal supplements typically contain plant-based ingredients.

More and More People Are Taking Supplements

The rise in liver injuries is likely tied to the growing number of Americans using supplements.

A recent survey found that 75 percent of adults over the age of 18 take them regularly, with nearly 80 percent saying they prefer them to over-the counter or prescription medications.

Another survey conducted between 2017 and 2018 showed that nearly 60 percent of those aged 20 and older took a dietary supplement in the last month.

Dr. Dina Marzio, a hepatologist at Jefferson Health who treated Grafton, explains that many people assume supplements are harmless, but in reality, they can have serious health risks.

Grafton was a prime example. A father of five, he began hitting the gym and following a supplement routine after turning 50. His regimen included ashwagandha, fenugreek, nitric oxide, L-carnitine, and DHEA.

Later, he added turmeric pills to the mix, hoping they would help reduce inflammation in his body.