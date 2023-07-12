Magic Dates 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

Magic Dates Before Shark Tank

Magic Dates is a startup company that makes and sells healthy snacks made with dates. This snack is a combination of using fruits from the East and the Arabic culture to create a delicious snack. Magic dates contain all-natural ingredients such as walnuts, dates, coconut, and more. They’re also high is nutrients and vitamins like Vitamin B, antioxidants, and Prebiotic Fiber. Additionally, these snacks do not contain any kind of sugar. And the best part is, they’re great for promoting gut and brain health! Not to mention, the dates are covered in 100% pure dark chocolate, which gives it a sweeter taste while still being completely healthy. Ultimately, Magic Dates are plant-based, paleo-friendly, and free from gluten and dairy. They can be found and purchased on Amazon and the Magic Dates website, as well as in a few small shops such as Lassen’s and Erewhon’s Market; an 8-pack of 3.5-ounce bags will cost you $40. Furthermore, Magic Dates are available in a variety of flavors such as triple chocolate crunch, chocolate hazelnut truffle, lush lemon bar, salted walnut brownie, chocolate coconut cookie, coconut cream cake, and blueberry chocolate dream.

Magic Dates was founded in September of 2016 by Diana Jarrar. Diana is a Palestinian from Syria, who has always had a passion for this life of work. Before she founded Magic Dates, Diana moved to California at 19 years old and attended California State College in Northridge. She graduated in 2010 with her bachelor’s degree in science in Marketing. Following this success, she became a Training Developer for The American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery. Later, Diana opened her own catering business, The Aventine Hill, with a Mediterranean theme to it. She worked on that venture for a while before moving on to work in real estate with Rodeo Reality, Inc. She was working as a Licensed Agent and Marketing Director. This was her last job before Magic Dates. Her job in real estate concluded after three years.

Having grown up in Syria, Diana has always eaten dates; she loves the taste. Her favorite kind of dates to eat were the kind that had the pit in the middle removed; a walnut was put in place of the pit. Growing up eating these snacks, when she moved to California, the founder realized how the West hadn’t experienced those kinds of dates. The only dates she’d found were the usual ones with the pits in the center. This led her to want to, not only spread the culture around the West, but also add a bit of pizzazz to the already delicious snack. Thus, bringing Magic Dates to life. The founder was surprised to find out how much customers were already gravitating towards the product just shortly after Diana launched the business. It didn’t take long before Magic Dates were being sold in small stores, as well as on Amazon. Already, Diana has seen some success with this business venture; however, she is in need of a shark’s guidance in expanding.

Magic Dates on Shark Tank

Diana Jarrar enters the Shark Tank seeking a deal of $150,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in her business, Magic Dates. The founder tells the sharks about her story, including how she came up with the idea to start the Magic Dates business. She adds in a few health-related facts about the snacks, such as that the bites are only about 50 calories each and that one serving has around 20% of the necessary fiber we need. Before finishing off her pitch, she reveals that she helped a former Shark Tank pitcher, Coconut Girl, in 2011. Coconut Girl ended up getting a deal with Mark Cuban.

When it comes to the sales of Magic Dates, the founder reveals that she did $100,000 worth of sales in 2019. In 2020, she reached $136,000 in sales, and in 2021, the company successfully reached $175,000 in sales. This was her goal when she started the company. With those numbers in mind, the founder then adds in that she has not been doing direct-to-consumer sales until right before appearing on the show. The last bit of information she provides at this time is about her changing the packaging not long ago. This strikes a conversation with Mark Cuban when he tells her that changing the package affects the sales. This led him to drop out of the deal immediately. Robert Herjavec then goes out next, after telling Diana that he doesn’t see Magic Dates as being a scalable business at this time.

Daymond John and Lori Greiner drop out of the deal next. Daymond states that he’s not interested in the business due to Diana’s lack of experience, while Lori didn’t want to invest in such a competitive industry. Instead, Lori encourages Diana to spend some time going back to law school. Kevin O’Leary, on the other hand, appeared to be interested in Magic Dates. He praises Diana for being impressive and for starting the business. He thinks her confidence is great for her brand. With that, he offers her a $150,000 deal in exchange for a 33.3% equity in Magic Dates. The founder counteroffers him a 20% equity; however, Kevin is more comfortable with the 33.3% equity. After some thought, Diana accepts his deal and Magic Dates gains a contract with Mr. Wonderful.

Magic Dates Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

What almost turned out to be an unsuccessful Shark Tank visit, ultimately turned out to be a success last minute when Diana Jarrar landed her deal with Kevin O’Leary. After the show that night, Kevin even tweeted about Diana and her Magic Dates, saying “When I believe in the entrepreneur and the product, sometimes it’s worth taking the risk.” Though, as of 2023, it doesn’t appear that that deal has not been closed between them. It has not been mentioned if they are still in negotiations and planning their next steps for the company or if Kevin O’Leary has dropped the deal all together. Nonetheless, there have been rumors circulating that the shark and founder have a few networks they’re looking to work with. Regardless, Magic Dates did see an increase in sales following Diana’s appearance on the show. Additionally, as of December 2023, Magic Dates has an estimated net worth of $450,000. This seems pretty good considering Diana does have a few competitors in this industry. Some of which are Ajwa Dates, Herbnuts Dates, and Medjool Dates.