Mass Shooting In Queens Leaves 10 Wounded

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York on Wednesday night.

At the time, there were 15 people waiting outside Amazura nightclub for a private event; 90 others were already inside the venue.

The event hall is located just a few blocks away from Hamaica Long Island Rail Road station, where two men were shot and injured back in April 2024.

Police sources later revealed that those outside the venue were waiting to attend a celebration of life ceremony for Taearion Mungo, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed last year. His mother had booked the venue on what would have been his birthday.

Mungo was also a known gang member in the community.

While they were standing outside the music venue, four men approached a group of teens and opened fire.

According to police, at least 30 shots were fired before the four men fled on foot and jumped into a light colored vehicle with out-of-state plates.

Chief of Patrol, Philip Rivera, said in a news conference that six females and four males were taken to the hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six were transported to Jamaica Hospital Trauma Center with injuries ranging from graze wounds to gunshot wounds to the arm, foot, and leg. Four others were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. They are all expected to survive.

Officials also canvassed local hospitals and medical centers for gunshot victims that were unaccounted for.

Following the attack, several ambulances arrived at the scene. A huge police presence could also be seen outside the nightclub.

While the motive behind the attack is unclear, Rivera clarified that ‘[it] is not an act of terrorism.’ Rather, it may be gang-related.

Neighbors of the venue said the gunshots were so loud they thought people were celebrating the New Year’s.

In recent weeks, the public has played a tremendous role in helping to solve high-profile crimes. Investigators hope they will once again be able to help them identify and arrest the shooters in this case.

Currently, the suspects are still at large. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hot line. Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip via their website.

‘A Life-changing Ordeal’

Donovan Richards Jr., the Queens Borough President, described the shooting as a ‘life-changing ordeal’ and offered his thoughts for those involved. He also said ‘[he’s] confident that those involved in the [shooting] will be arrested and held accountable for their actions.’