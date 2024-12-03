Missing B.C. Man’s Dog Found Alive 6 Weeks After Their Disappearance

Micaela Sawyer, the partner of Jim Barnes – a man who went missing over six weeks ago near Chetwynd, B.C. -says their dog, who had also disappeared, has been found alive.

The golden retriever was found wounded and emaciated last week about 100 kilometers (approx. 62 miles) from where Barnes was last seen. Due to being out in the elements, the dog was discolored; he was also not microchipped or tattooed so further steps will be taken to confirm its identity. However, Sawyer is confident that it’s him.

Barnes, who worked as a paramedic, had taken Murphy with him to hunt grouse and gather firewood before he went missing. Besides Murphy, he also had his truck and firearms with him. He was last spotted on Oct. 18 on a forest service road, approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Fort St. John.

After he failed to come home for his work shift the following day, he was reported missing by Sawyer.

Sawyer hopes the dog’s reappearance will give search and rescue teams new leads into the whereabouts of her partner.

A picture of the dog was posted to a local lost and found pets Facebook group on Nov. 28. People immediately began to wonder whether it was Barnes’ dog Murphy.

The dog was taken to a vet for medical treatment and has since been released. He is now being taken care of by Sawyer.

Since returning home, the dog has been taken to places Murphy was familiar with including a local dog grooming business.

The owner of the grooming salon, Shelley Donally, said they tested how the dog reacted to having his nails clipped and fur trimmed and also compared its appearance to photos they had of Murphy.

Donally, who is also a golden retriever breeder, said Murphy had a red coat without any remarkable markings. She noted, however, that their fur and nose can change colors according to their health, diet, and weather.

While the dog they brought to the grooming parlour looked slightly different, it acted like it was familiar with the place and relaxed immediately – something that Murphy had also done in the past.

Donally said it was obvious that the dog had gone through a lot. He even had a few puncture wounds on his body.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, authorities are aware that a dog matching Murphy’s description was found. They also said they are following up on the investigation. However, they are unable to provide more information at this time.

Last week, a petition to reopen the search for Barnes was launched after a 20-year-old man was found alive after going missing for four weeks in a remote B.C. park.