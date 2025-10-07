Montgomery Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 12 Injured

Multiple shooters opened fire into a crowded area in Montgomery, Alabama, killing at least two people and injuring twelve others late Saturday night.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the city’s downtown district. According to police, one of the victims appeared to have been specifically targeted.

After the initial gunfire, several others in the crowd reportedly pulled out weapons and began shooting as well.

The two people killed have been identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Morris and 43-year-old Shalanda Williams, both residents of Montgomery.

Among the twelve injured, five remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries, while seven others suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Graboys said seven of the victims are under the age of 20, with the youngest being just 16. Two of those injured were found to be armed.

Following the attack, investigators began working to identify the suspects.

The Montgomery City Council and Mayor Steven Reed announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests, with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers contributing an additional $5,000.

Graboys said authorities are “bringing every resource to bear” and are coordinating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service. He vowed that officials “will not stop until this case is solved.”

The incident occurred on a busy night in downtown Montgomery, shortly after a football game at Cramton Bowl that drew a crowd of about 25,000 people—just a mile from where the shooting took place.

Coinciding with the game, the city had also unveiled several new downtown attractions, including a ferris wheel, while the Alabama National Fair kicked off its opening weekend.

Police Chief James Graboys said a large group had gathered on the sidewalk when gunfire suddenly erupted.

Because of the weekend’s events, additional officers were already on duty in the downtown area.

Mayor Steven Reed said the shooting stemmed from “a disagreement” that could have easily been avoided, calling it a “senseless” act of violence.

Immediately after the attack, police officers rushed to the scene.

Several law enforcement officers rushed to help victims get to the hospital, while others remained at the scene to begin their investigation.

Police later recovered multiple firearms believed to have been used in the deadly shooting.

Graboys said all of the weapons found had “high-capacity magazines.”

Police also reviewed surveillance footage and examined videos posted online as part of their investigation.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have captured footage of the incident to come forward and contact authorities.