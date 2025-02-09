New Measles Outbreak Reported In West Texas

Measles cases are continuing to increase in rural West Texas where vaccination rates are lower than the recommended level.

Last month, two children in Gaines County were hospitalized after being infected by the virus.

On Wednesday, the state health department announced that the number of confirmed measles cases had gone up to six.

As of Friday, the number has jumped to 14, with six additional probable cases who had direct contact with those who were infected.

Zach Holboroks, who leads the South Plains Public Health District, said investigations are currently ongoing as they have also identified cases outside Gaines County where the initial cases were reported.

All of the confirmed cases are believed to be among children who have not received their measles vaccinations.

Last year, a record-high number of kindergartners in the U.S. had an exemption for required vaccinations.

In the past, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services set a goal that at least 95 percent of kindergarteners in the U.S. must have received two doses of the MMR vaccine to prevent outbreaks of the disease.

Despite that, the U.S. has fallen short of that number for four consecutive years.

Vaccination rates for measles is particularly low in Gaines County, where only 20 percent of incoming kindergartners have received the MMR vaccine. They also have the highest vaccine exemption rate for the country at 18 percent.

According to CDC data, vaccine exemptions were highest in Idaho at the state level, where over 14 percent of incoming kindergartners did not get their required vaccinations.

The number in Texas was slightly above the national average at about 4 percent.

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can cause serious illness, especially in young, unvaccinated children.

Symptoms include cough, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, and a red rash.

Approximately 1 in 5 unvaccinated individuals in the U.S. who become infected will require hospitalization.

In children, 1 in 20 will develop pneumonia. There’s also a risk of encephalitis, which refers to a dangerous swelling in the brain.

Out of 1,000 children, up to 3 may die from neurological or respiratory complications.

On Wednesday, the state health department issued a health alert and warned that case numbers are expected to rise, especially within Gaines County and the surrounding areas.

Officials are urging residents to stay up to date on vaccinations to help prevent the spread of the disease.

People who have not received their MMR vaccinations, both children and adults, should get a dose immediately, followed by a second dose in 28 days.

Infants between 6 to 11 months old should also get a dose of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the South Plains Public Health District launched a measles clinic, where daily vaccination and testing will be available.