Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Business

Nordstrom Shutting Down All 13 of its Canadian Stores

By Brooke Carter
0

Nordstrom has announced that it will be shutting down all 13 of its Canadian stores. Approximately 2,330 people will lose their jobs as a result.

Founded in 1901, the American luxury department store chain launched its Canadian operations in 2014 with seven Nordstrom Rack locations and six Nordstrom stores. According to court filings, however, the company has lost money every year since it opened.

In a statement, the company stated that they had planned on “building and sustaining a long-term business” in Canada, but that despite their best efforts, they no longer “see a realistic path to profitability”.

The company has since filed for protection from its creditors under the CCAA Act, a law that manages the orderly shut-down of businesses, which is also known as “Chapter 11″ bankruptcy” in the U.S. Its purpose is to enforce rules so that as much money as possible is collected and paid back to the creditors.

The Nordstrom at Pacific Centre in Downtown Vancouver originally opened in September 2015

Since the announcement on Tuesday, the company has stopped their sales immediately. Online orders placed before Thursday will still be fulfilled and shipped but they will no longer be accepting any new orders. Returns and exchanges will also no longer be permitted after Friday, March, 17. However, the company will be honoring gift cards until the end of their liquidation. New gift cards, on the other hand, will no longer be available.

Nordstrom’s Canadian website has since been shut down

According to retail consultant Doug Stephens, the luxury department chain has been squeezed on all sides- by luxury brands from above and discount brands from below. The rising popularity of e-commerce has also added competition. As a result, Nordstrom’s parent company is cutting out everything that isn’t bringing in profits, including the Canadian stores.

Nordstrom had over a dozen locations across Canada

Nordstrom is the second major American chain to wind down its Canadian operations this year. Just a few weeks prior, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they would be shutting down all 65 of their Canadian locations.

Previous article28-year-old Hong Kong Socialite Found Murdered and Dismembered In Village
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: [email protected]

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
577FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review