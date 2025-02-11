Officials Urge Public to Avoid Sick or Dead Animals After Bird Flu Found at Rouge Park

Officials are warning the public to be vigilant after the bird flu was detected in Canadian geese at Rouge National Urban Park.

Parks Canada announced on social media that a case of H5N1, a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, was confirmed at the park in southeast Scarborough.

Additionally, five suspected cases of the disease, caused by the influenza A virus, have been identified in the same green space.

Jory Mullen, who leads the park’s Wildlife Emergency Response Team, said they received a call about a dead bird in the park. The bird’s body was sent for a necropsy, which confirmed that it had died from avian influenza.

Shortly afterward, they identified five additional suspected cases, raising concerns about a possible mass outbreak.

Mullen explained that the virus can spread quickly, especially when birds gather in groups, as they do in winter. It can also be transmitted to other animals, including humans.

She added that bird flu has also been detected in healthy birds, some of which have even developed immunity to it.

Given how transmissible the virus is, officials are urging park visitors to keep their dogs leashed and away from sick or dead birds.

Mullen referenced a case in 2023 when a dog in Oshawa died after chewing on a dead goose.

While many people believe avian flu only affects birds, that is not the case. Mullen explained that mammals, including humans, can also become infected.

She added that the virus can persist for a long time in a dead animal in the wild, increasing the risk of infection for pets or humans.

For example, a person can become infected if they touch an infected bird with their hands and then touch their eye or mouth.

Toronto Zoo Prepared For the Bird Flu

The Toronto Zoo, which is located within Rouge Park, have made a number of contingency plans to protect against the avian flu and other ‘foreign animal diseases’.

Dr. Nic Masters, the zoo’s director of wildlife health, said they had anticipated the presence of the H5N1 virus, as the zoo is located in a park home to many resident and migratory birds.

He added that the zoo is taking several precautions to reduce the risk of H5N1 transmission to the animals in their care.

For example, staff working with susceptible animals are provided with personal protective equipment and dedicated work uniforms. Additionally, guest-animal encounters are managed with barriers to separate visitors from vulnerable animals.

Masters noted that while the avian influenza virus can infect humans, the risk remains low

Avian Influenza Also Detected at Tommy Thompson Park

In late December, two snowy owls were found dead at Tommy Thompson Park. They later tested positive for avian flu, though authorities could not confirm whether it was the H5N1 strain.