2 Rescued After Military Aircraft Plunges Into San Diego Bay

A military fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Bay near Shelter Island on Wednesday.

San Diego Fire Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a military jet with two service members plunging into the water.

The U.S. Navy later confirmed that the jet was a EA-18 Growler – a vraiant of the F Super Hornet/A-18E/Boeing F, which was based at NAS Whidbey Island.

An H&M Landing charter fishing boat was the first to arrive at the scene, successfully rescuing two individuals from the water. Frank Ursitti, the general manager, said the boat’s captain witnessed the pilots eject from the military plane and immediately turned around to assist.

Ursitti said their crews are trained in lifesaving techniques, allowing them to assist the pilots in the water. As they provided aid, they witnessed the military jet crash into the bay just minutes after the pilots ejected.

Both service members were conscious when rescued and were later transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat before being taken to a hospital.

The military confirmed that their condition was stable, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to VAQ-135, the EA-18G Growler is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors and serves as the Navy’s ‘first line of defense in hostile environments.’

Officials have established an emergency operations center to investigate the cause of the incident. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

The Navy has also identified the crash site beneath San Diego Bay and is working alongside security boats on-site to minimize any environmental impact from the downed jet.

They are urging the public not to touch, approach, or collect any debris that may wash ashore. Anyone who encounters debris from the crash should contact Naval Base Coronado or local authorities.

Retired Marine Corps Pilot Weighs In

Ron Alvarado, a retired Marine Corps pilot, believes the jet may have been in a turn but continued flying due to its flight control system, which caused it to crash over the bay near Point Loma.

Alvarado explained that the aircraft ‘could have flown until it eventually lost lift or until the pilot’s control inputs left it turning, ultimately causing it to crash into the bay.’

He also suggested that the pilots may have intentionally steered the aircraft away from land to avoid buildings and other structures.

Jim Kidrick, CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum and a former fighter pilot of 21 years, questioned whether the aircrew had the proper training for the mission, as it required a specific skill set.

He emphasized that investigators will examine every aspect of the incident, with the goal of preventing future collisions.